06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/04/2018 - 16:32 BST

Leroy Sane Starts – Manchester City Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash.

The Citizens know that beating their neighbours this evening would mean they would clinch the Premier League title, something which would be the perfect boost ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool next week.




Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, looking for a reaction from Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Liverpool, has Ederson in goal, while Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi form the central pairing.

Further up the pitch, the Manchester City manager selects Fernandinho to protect the defence, while Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will look to create. David Silva also plays. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling are attacking threats.

If Guardiola needs to make changes then he has a bench of options available, including Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

 


Manchester City Team vs Manchester United

Ederson, Danilo, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Silva, Sane, Sterling

Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Aguero, Laporte, De Bruyne, Jesus, Yaya Toure
 