06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/06/2018 - 22:08 BST

Liverpool Make Move For Arsenal Linked Goalkeeper Bernd Leno

 




Liverpool have jumped into the race for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. 

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is under big pressure to sign a new goalkeeper following Loris Karius' disastrous performance for the club in the Champions League final.




Liverpool have been linked with a host of goalkeepers and now Leno is firmly on their radar as Klopp looks to raid the BayArena for the shot-stopper.

Fellow Premier League side Arsenal are admirers of Leno, while Napoli want to take him to Italy; Atletico Madrid are also suitors.
 


Liverpool have jumped into pole position though and, according to German daily Bild, the Reds have put €25m on the table for Leno.

The Reds may be confident of winning the race for the goalkeeper, with the prospect of working under Klopp likely to be a tempting one for the Leverkusen custodian.

It remains to be seen whether any of Leno's other admirers will move to rival Liverpool's proposal.
 