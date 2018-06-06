Liverpool Make Move For Arsenal Linked Goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have jumped into the race for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is under big pressure to sign a new goalkeeper following Loris Karius' disastrous performance for the club in the Champions League final.











Liverpool have been linked with a host of goalkeepers and now Leno is firmly on their radar as Klopp looks to raid the BayArena for the shot-stopper.



Fellow Premier League side Arsenal are admirers of Leno, while Napoli want to take him to Italy; Atletico Madrid are also suitors.





Liverpool have jumped into pole position though and, according to German daily Bild, the Reds have put €25m on the table for Leno.