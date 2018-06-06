Torino Looking At Other Option In Event Didier Ndong Deal Doesn’t Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian side Torino have other options open in the form or former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro in case they fail to land Sunderland star Didier Ndong.



The Black Cats are on the lookout to curtail the size of their squad after a second successive relegation and Ndong is one player that is being considered as surplus.











A move to Torino is expected to fetch Sunderland a fee in the region of £6.6m.



However another Serie A side Atalanta, and French outfit Amiens, have also been monitoring the player, And even Cardiff City are believed to be keen on securing the services of the 23-year-old.





While Torino are believed to be confident about securing a deal for the Sunderland midfielder, they have kept their options open in case they fail to land him.

Sandro, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Italy with Benevento, is firmly in Torino's sights, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport.



The 29-year-old is on the books at Turkish club Antalyaspor.



Ndong, who spent time on loan at Watford during the second half of last season, is rated as likely to leave Sunderland this summer.

