XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/06/2018 - 14:36 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Fans Confident Christian Eriksen Not Barcelona Bound

 




Andres Iniesta's departure has left a major void at Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is increasingly being identified as the answer. But Tottenham fans are confident of the move not going through.

Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona's top target this summer, but should they fail to sign the Ateltico Madrid man, Eriksen is reportedly their backup option.




Griezmann with a release clause of €100m has been the star player for his club with over 100 goals in four seasons, but Eriksen also would also not come cheap.

Arriving from Ajax for a sum of €13.5m, Eriksen has established himself as a midfield mainstay, making 225 Tottenham appearances since his arrival.
 


The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career with several years left at the top and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is more than likely to extract the best possible amount if he were to sell him.

However, Tottenham have given no indication they would sell and have locked Mauricio Pochettino to a new contract ahead of moving into their new stadium.

 

 

And Tottenham fans are of the opinion that Eriksen is not going anywhere, with Barcelona having to look options elsewhere.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 