Tottenham Hotspur Fans Confident Christian Eriksen Not Barcelona Bound

Andres Iniesta's departure has left a major void at Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is increasingly being identified as the answer. But Tottenham fans are confident of the move not going through.



Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona's top target this summer, but should they fail to sign the Ateltico Madrid man, Eriksen is reportedly their backup option.











Griezmann with a release clause of €100m has been the star player for his club with over 100 goals in four seasons, but Eriksen also would also not come cheap.



Arriving from Ajax for a sum of €13.5m, Eriksen has established himself as a midfield mainstay, making 225 Tottenham appearances since his arrival.





The 26-year-old is in the prime of his career with several years left at the top and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is more than likely to extract the best possible amount if he were to sell him.



However, Tottenham have given no indication they would sell and have locked Mauricio Pochettino to a new contract ahead of moving into their new stadium.

And Tottenham fans are of the opinion that Eriksen is not going anywhere, with Barcelona having to look options elsewhere.



Didn't they buy Coutinho to play in the CAM in a 4-3-3? Leaving Messi, Suarez and Dembele up front. I don't see Eriksen taking the Xavi/Rakatic role so where will he play? The only option I can see is move Coutinho wide and bench Dembele. — James Dickens (@JamesWDickens) June 6, 2018

If you think the power poch now has with his new contract and how much he loves Eriksen then I can’t really see it happening — Paul Ruijs (@Starmax7) June 6, 2018

I'm pretty sure he's signed a new contract. No way we'll sell him. — THFCSPURS19 (@THFCSPURS19) June 6, 2018

Not worried at all. Eriksen will sign his new deal. — Dave (@kindaweirdtbh5) June 6, 2018

Eriksen has personally twice said he isn’t going anywhere this summer — shariff (@MrBarron91) June 6, 2018