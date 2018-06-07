Agent Of Spurs And Liverpool Target Flying Into England For Transfer Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Bordeaux winger Malcom is set to fly into England to hold talks with his client's Premier League suitors, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.



The 21-year-old is likely to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer but the speculation surrounding his next destination is gradually taking the shape of a transfer saga.











Inter Milan have been putting in groundwork over the last few days to take the player to Italy and Malcom has given his nod to a switch to the San Siro this summer.



However, Bordeaux are prepared to drag out the negotiations for a bit longer in order to encourage other clubs to join the race and it seems his agent is also looking to get more of his suitors involved.





According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the winger’s representative is flying into England to gauge the level of interest in his client this summer.

Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked with an interest in Malcom and his agent is looking to hold talks with his Premier League suitors and encourage them to join Inter in the bidding process.



The Nerazzurri have been keen to get the deal over the line soon but are now facing the prospect of competing with other financially well-off clubs for Malcom’s signature.

