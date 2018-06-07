XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/06/2018 - 14:16 BST

Roma Closing In On Tottenham Hotspur Linked Justin Kluivert

 




Roma have been in advanced talks with Ajax as they look to finalise an agreement for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United linked Justin Kluivert.

Kluivert, whose current deal expires next season, has made it clear that he won’t signing a new contract with Ajax and is believed to be on his way out of the club.




Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in the young attacker, along with Tottenham, but the Dutchman seems destined for a move to Italy in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Mino Raiola, his agent, recently met Roma sporting director Monchi and the two have thrashed out personal terms on a contract for Kluivert’s proposed move to the Stadio Olimpico.
 


Roma had a round of talks with Ajax on Wednesday night and the negotiations were claimed to be positive, which has given the Giallorossi license to go for the kill in the chase for the Dutchman.  

According to Sky Italia, Roma have again been in contact with Ajax and are now looking to finalise the details of an agreement that will see Kluivert move to Italy this summer.

With the 19-year-old refusing to sign a new deal, Ajax’s options are limited and it seems they could be close to accepting a deal to sell him to the Serie A giants.

A product of the Ajax academy and the son of Netherlands legend Patrick Kluivert, the youngster scored eleven goals and provided five assists for the club last season.
 