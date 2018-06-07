Roma Closing In On Tottenham Hotspur Linked Justin Kluivert

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have been in advanced talks with Ajax as they look to finalise an agreement for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United linked Justin Kluivert.



Kluivert, whose current deal expires next season, has made it clear that he won’t signing a new contract with Ajax and is believed to be on his way out of the club.











Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in the young attacker, along with Tottenham, but the Dutchman seems destined for a move to Italy in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Mino Raiola, his agent, recently met Roma sporting director Monchi and the two have thrashed out personal terms on a contract for Kluivert’s proposed move to the Stadio Olimpico.





Roma had a round of talks with Ajax on Wednesday night and the negotiations were claimed to be positive, which has given the Giallorossi license to go for the kill in the chase for the Dutchman.

According to Sky Italia, Roma have again been in contact with Ajax and are now looking to finalise the details of an agreement that will see Kluivert move to Italy this summer.



With the 19-year-old refusing to sign a new deal, Ajax’s options are limited and it seems they could be close to accepting a deal to sell him to the Serie A giants.



A product of the Ajax academy and the son of Netherlands legend Patrick Kluivert, the youngster scored eleven goals and provided five assists for the club last season.

