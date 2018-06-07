Super Agent Unlocks Deal For Lazio Star To Join West Ham, Hammers Closing In

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are closing in on a move for Brazilian attacker Felipe Anderson following a positive meeting between super-agent Kia Joorabchian and Lazio president Claudio Lotito.



The Hammers have already been in talks with the attacker’s representatives over a proposed move to England and took a decisive step on Wednesday to move forward with a deal.











West Ham reportedly tabled a bid worth €30m, but there were suggestions Lazio could decline the initial offer on their table from the Premier League club.



But an agreement could be on the cards as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Anderson is likely to move to east London this summer after a high level meeting between Joorabchian and Lotito.





The Iranian super-agent is acting as an intermediary between the two clubs in the proposed deal and discussions he had with the Lazio chief were claimed to be positive.

A deal for an initial fee of €30m is in the works and West Ham are expected to add performance related bonus clauses, which will take the final figure to around €38m, the sum Lazio have been demanding.



Anderson’s future at Lazio has been under the scanner over the last few windows, but it seems the player is finally ready to leave the club this summer.

