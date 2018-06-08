Claim From Italy: West Ham Dig Deep With Contract Offer To Paris Saint-Germain Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have made a lucrative contract offer to Javier Pastore as they look to entice the Paris Saint-Germain creative midfielder to east London this summer.



Pastore has been regularly linked with a move away from PSG over the last few transfer windows, but the Argentine has stayed put in the French capital.











His wages at PSG are said to be a major stumbling block for many of his suitors, but it seems West Ham are prepared to at least get close to the sum he earns at the Parc des Princes.



It has been claimed that West Ham have placed a lucrative contract on the Argentine’s table to convince him to move to the London Stadium in the ongoing window.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Hammers have offered to pay him a salary of around €8.5m per year if he agrees to join the Premier League outfit this summer.

PSG are prepared to sell Pastore to raise funds in order to balance their books and are looking to field offers for the player as soon as possible.



Napoli are also interested in the 28-year-old and the player is keener on a move to Italy, but he would have to accept a significant wage cut to join the Serie A giants.



West Ham are hopeful that a financial offer in line with theirs will convince Pastore to pack his bags in Paris and cross the English Channel.

