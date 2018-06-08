He Has Everything – Dutch Technical Director Showers Praise On Chelsea Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Vitesse technical director Marc van Hintum has lavished praise on Chelsea loanee Mason Mount and believes the youngster has everything to have a great career.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan from Chelsea at Vitesse and became the talk of the Eredivisie with his performances for the Dutch outfit.











He scored 13 goals, including a first hat-trick of his senior career, and provided ten more assists, making him one of the creative forces of the Dutch top tier in the just concluded campaign.



Mount is set to return to Chelsea with his reputation enhanced and Van Hintum believes there was no better midfielder in Dutch football last season than the young Englishman, not even Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.





The Vitesse technical director is certain that the midfielder has all the qualities needed to become an absolute super star in the world of football in the near future.

“We were able to enjoy a great talent”, Van Hintum told Dutch daily De Gelderlander.



“At Ajax there are no better midfield players than him, no not even Ziyech.



“Mason has everything – the ability, dribbling skills, tactical flexibility, technique, depth and dynamism.



“He can press and has the ability to score, even with his head, has the right mentality and he is intelligent as well.



“He has all the attributes to have a top career and can really reach the top of the world.”



It remains to be seen whether Mount manages to become part of Chelsea’s first team squad next season or looks to move away on loan once more this summer.

