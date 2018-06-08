Juventus Cool Matteo Darmian Interest As Man Utd Refuse To Lower Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are set to cool their interest in Matteo Darmian after Manchester United refused to lower their financial demands.



Darmian has already given his nod to a move to Juventus this summer after spending last season on the fringes of Jose Mourinho’s first team squad at Old Trafford.











Manchester United are prepared to sell the player and Juventus have been in talks with the Premier League giants for a while to reach an agreement over a fee for the full-back.



However, they are far from seeing eye-to-eye over a deal for Darmian and there is considerable distance between what Manchester United want and Juventus are prepared to pay at the moment.





And according to Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the Bianconeri are set to cool their interest in Darmian and walk away from negotiations with Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are reportedly asking for a fee of around €20m, a sum Juventus are not ready to pay and the Serie A side are only willing to go up to €13m for the Italian defender.



There are also suggestions that Italian champions have turned their attention towards signing Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Inter.



Darmian wants a move back to Turin but it seems he could be forced to open up to other offers, with Roma and Napoli also interested in signing him.

