Liverpool Target Alisson Can Be Good As David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois Says Brazil Legend

Former Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel believes that Liverpool target Alisson can become as good as Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea.



Alisson shone last season between the sticks for Roma and has been eyed by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the current transfer window.











Roma are claimed to have slapped a €100m asking price on Alisson's head, but Taffarel, who won over 100 caps for Brazil, revealed the goalkeeper told him he would be happy to remain in the Italian capital.



Taffarel told Tele Radio Stereo: "He is very happy with Roma and the transfer rumours are just rumours.





"I do not know what will happen, but he told me he would be happy to stay at Roma", he added.