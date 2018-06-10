Marcelo Bielsa Decision Day Looms For Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are reaching crunch time in their pursuit of Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa.



The Yorkshire giants have been sounding out Bielsa for several weeks, with discussions having reached an intense stage over the course of the last seven to ten days.











Bielsa has been going through Leeds' offer over the weekend and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, is expected to make a decision early next week.



Leeds have held off making any signings so far, despite holding talks with targets and making enquiries, as they wait to have a new head coach in place.





The Whites are now rapidly closing on seeing whether legendary Argentine coach Bielsa will agree to take charge and spearhead a promotion push from the Championship .