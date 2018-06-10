Portuguese Giants Push Hard To Land West Ham, Fulham and Wolves Linked Belgium-Based Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto are pressing hard to land Standard Liege star Edmilson Junior, who has also been linked with West Ham, Fulham and Wolves.



The Belgian-Brazilian winger has turned heads with his performances in Belgium with Standard Liege and was a major force in the club's Jupiler Pro League championship playoffs, scoring seven goals in ten games and providing three assists.











The 23-year-old is now a wanted man and the jury is out on whether Standard Liege can keep hold of him.



From England, Edmilson has interest from West Ham, Fulham and Wolves, while Italian trio Sassuolo, Genoa and Fiorentina are also keen.





But according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, it is Portuguese giants Porto who are presently leading the race and pushing hard to sign Edmilson; there is also interest from Benfica .