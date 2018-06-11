Leeds United Set To Ship Out Midfielder To French Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Madger Gomes is set to exit the club and join French second tier outfit Sochaux in the ongoing transfer window.



The Whites snapped up the Spanish youngster from Liverpool last summer on a free transfer but the midfielder struggled to make an impact and play in the first team.











He made just two EFL Cup appearances for the Whites and never made a single matchday squad for the Yorkshire giants in the entire Championship season.



One year into his three-year contract with Leeds, his time at the club is set to end, as according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he will be joining Sochaux this summer.





The two clubs have thrashed out an agreement and the Spaniard will underdog a medical before completing his switch to the Ligue 2 club in the coming days

After finding his chances limited at Leeds, Gomes will look to rekindle his career in France and play more football in the coming season.



Gomes is set to become the first of many departures as Leeds plan to clear out underperformers and make space in their squad and on the wage bill for new players.

