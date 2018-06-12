XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2018 - 15:11 BST

Arsenal and Liverpool Target Jasper Cillessen Mentally Prepared To Quit Camp Nou

 




Arsenal and Liverpool linked goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is prepared to leave Barcelona if the Catalan giants receive offers for him this summer.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was number 2 to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona last season and made just ten appearances across all competitions for the club.




The Dutchman has been vocal about his need to play more football, but has stopped short of demanding a move away from Barcelona, the club he joined from Ajax in 2016.

Cillessen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with suggestions Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation at the Nou Camp.
 


And according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the goalkeeper is now mentally prepared to leave Barcelona if the club receive good offers on their table for him this summer.

The Dutch goalkeeper wants to play regular football as soon as possible and is prepared to end his stay at the Nou Camp in order to fulfil his ambition.

However, it has been claimed that he won’t force a move away if Barcelona don’t receive good enough offers for him this summer.

He has a €60m buy-out clause in his contract and Barcelona are yet to receive any concrete proposals from any of his suitors.
 