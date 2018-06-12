Arsenal and Liverpool Target Jasper Cillessen Mentally Prepared To Quit Camp Nou

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool linked goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is prepared to leave Barcelona if the Catalan giants receive offers for him this summer.



The 29-year-old goalkeeper was number 2 to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona last season and made just ten appearances across all competitions for the club.











The Dutchman has been vocal about his need to play more football, but has stopped short of demanding a move away from Barcelona, the club he joined from Ajax in 2016.



Cillessen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with suggestions Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation at the Nou Camp.





And according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the goalkeeper is now mentally prepared to leave Barcelona if the club receive good offers on their table for him this summer.

The Dutch goalkeeper wants to play regular football as soon as possible and is prepared to end his stay at the Nou Camp in order to fulfil his ambition.



However, it has been claimed that he won’t force a move away if Barcelona don’t receive good enough offers for him this summer.



He has a €60m buy-out clause in his contract and Barcelona are yet to receive any concrete proposals from any of his suitors.

