Former Leeds United Boss Takes Charge of Swedish Champions

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler has taken up the job of coach of Swedish side Malmo, signing a contract with the club that will run until 2020.



The 49-year-old, whose previous job was with League One side Fleetwood Town, will take his first training session at his new club on Thursday.











The 49-year-old started his managerial career with Norwegian side Lillestrom and has since travelled to different parts of Europe, managing different clubs.



Rosler was appointed head coach at Elland Road on 20th May 2015, signing a two-year deal with the Championship giants. His stint with Leeds did not last too long though as he was sacked in October of the same year, just five months into his job.





The job at Malmo will be the former Manchester City man's first since January, when he was sacked by Fleetwood.

Expressing his delight with the appointment, Rosler told Malmo's official website: "Obviously, getting the opportunity to work at a club with such rich history makes me proud.



"Malmo is a good football city and MFF has a huge potential. I hope to contribute to several new titles."



Rosler has admitted he is walking into a tough situation, but is confident of turning things around.



"Here you are used to winning, but for some reason you are in a tenth place in the league.



"Now we will evaluate the situation and start doing things better with the short-term goal of winning as many matches as possible and climbing the table.



"I look forward to starting working with the staff and the players."

