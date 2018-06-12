XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/06/2018 - 09:49 BST

Louis van Gaal Races Past David Moyes And Zeljko Buvac For Fenerbahce Coaching Role

 




Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has edged past David Moyes and Zeljko Buvac in the race to become the next Fenerbahce coach.

New Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli has been conducting talks to identify a new coach for the club over the past week and it seems he is close to making an appointment.




The former Liverpool technical director held talks with David Moyes and even Reds assistant manager Buvac has been on the radar of the Frenchman.

But according to Turkish daily Milliyet, Fenerbahce are close to agreeing a deal to appoint former Manchester United manager Van Gaal as their new coach.
 


The Dutchman recently indicated that he has an offer to manage in Europe again and it has been claimed that Fenerbahce have been in talks to convince him to move to Turkey.  

The Turkish giants are claimed to have succeeded in convincing the 66-year-old to take up the coach’s role at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium this summer.

A final deal has not been agreed yet and Van Gaal is only expected to put pen to paper on an agreement following another meeting with the Fenerbahce hierarchy.

However, the Turkish giants believe they have done the work required to land the Champions League winning manager.
 