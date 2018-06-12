Tottenham Hotspur Mulling Swoop For Antonio Candreva, Winger’s Agent Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Inter winger Antonio Candreva during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 31-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from Inter in recent years, with suggestions he could head to the Premier League, but Candreva has remained at the San Siro.











His future has again been the source of speculation this summer, with suggestions that a Premier League club could be interested in taking him to England during the ongoing window.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham are exploring the possibility of taking Candreva to north London and adding his ability on the flanks to their squad ahead of next season.





Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to have some experience in his squad and the 31-year-old Italian has emerged as possible target for the club this summer.

Federico Pastorello, the winger’s agent, stressed that his client his happy at Inter, but could consider offers to leave if something comes up.



He said: “Candreva is happy to stay in Milan.



“But let’s see if something comes up, we’ll evaluate.”



The Italian winger, who had eight Serie A assists to his name last season, has a contract until 2020 with the Nerazzurri.

