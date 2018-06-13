Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Thomas Lemar Won’t Wait For Premier League Clubs, Atletico Madrid Move Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool target Thomas Lemar has decided against waiting for Premier League clubs to make an offer and is set to join Atletico Madrid this summer.



The 22-year-old Monaco winger was on the verge of crossing the English Channel last year when Arsenal and Liverpool made high powered bids in the final hours of the summer transfer window.











A move failed to materialise and the winger continued plying his trade at the Stade Louis II, but is now on the verge of finally leaving the Ligue 1 giants in the ongoing window.



However, he won’t be moving to England this summer as his next destination is claimed to be Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who have made concrete efforts to sign him.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta visited Monaco earlier this month and has managed to strike a deal with the Principality club.

While Liverpool and Arsenal have been interested in signing him again this summer, with Chelsea also said to be keen, none of the Premier League clubs have made a concrete offer.



And Lemar has decided not to wait for the English clubs to make their move and is now on the verge of moving to the Wanda Metropolitano.



Monaco are set to earn a transfer fee worth €72m from Lemar’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid.

