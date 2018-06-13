Future of Arsenal Target Bernd Leno Mired In Confusion Amid Napoli Not In Running Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is at the centre of conflicting reports, with it now being suggested Arsenal are favourites to sign him with Napoli not in the running.



The German goalkeeper is expected to leave Leverkusen in the ongoing summer transfer window and he had a €25m release clause, which expired at the end of May.











The Bundesliga giants are prepared to let him go after they signed a new goalkeeper in Lukas Hradecky and it has been claimed that they could be forced to accept a fee less than his expired buy-out clause.



There have been claims in Italy that Napoli have been holding intense conversations with the goalkeeper’s representatives and Leverkusen over a deal for Leno, but it has been claimed in Germany the Serie A giants are not in the running.





According to German magazine Kicker, Leno is Arsenal’s top goalkeeping target and for the moment he is considering a move to the Premier League this summer.

It has been claimed Napoli are not going to be part of any decision he is going to make over his next destination during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Arsenal are looking to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the new season and Leno is claimed to be their preferred choice at the moment.



It remains to be seen whether they are eyeing Leno as an understudy to Petr Cech or are they planning to drop the veteran goalkeeper to the bench next season.

