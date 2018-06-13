XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2018 - 11:06 BST

Future of Arsenal Target Bernd Leno Mired In Confusion Amid Napoli Not In Running Claim

 




Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is at the centre of conflicting reports, with it now being suggested Arsenal are favourites to sign him with Napoli not in the running.

The German goalkeeper is expected to leave Leverkusen in the ongoing summer transfer window and he had a €25m release clause, which expired at the end of May.




The Bundesliga giants are prepared to let him go after they signed a new goalkeeper in Lukas Hradecky and it has been claimed that they could be forced to accept a fee less than his expired buy-out clause.

There have been claims in Italy that Napoli have been holding intense conversations with the goalkeeper’s representatives and Leverkusen over a deal for Leno, but it has been claimed in Germany the Serie A giants are not in the running.
 


According to German magazine Kicker, Leno is Arsenal’s top goalkeeping target and for the moment he is considering a move to the Premier League this summer.  

It has been claimed Napoli are not going to be part of any decision he is going to make over his next destination during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Arsenal are looking to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the new season and Leno is claimed to be their preferred choice at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether they are eyeing Leno as an understudy to Petr Cech or are they planning to drop the veteran goalkeeper to the bench next season.
 