06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 13:55 BST

I’ll See If Manuel Pellegrini Likes Me – West Ham Star Ready To Consider Future

 




West Ham youngster Sead Haksabanovic is prepared to consider his options this summer if he not a major part of Manuel Pellegrini’s plans next season.

The Montenegrin midfielder joined the Hammers from Swedish outfit Halmstads last summer, but struggled to break into the first team during the 2017/18 campaign.




Making just two cup appearances, the youngster played most of his football with the West Ham Under-23s squad and the 19-year-old believes it is time he gets his opportunity in the first team.

The midfielder has stressed that if he will look to impress new West Ham boss Pellegrini during pre-season, but admits that if he is not a big part of his plans, the Montenegrin is prepared to consider his options in the summer.
 


Haksabanovic feels he already spent too much time away from the first team and wants to play regular football next season.  

“I have thought that I will go to West Ham”, the youngster told Swedish daily Expressen.

“Maybe spend a few weeks with them and see what he says. If he likes me then I’ll stay and if he doesn’t like me than I’ll see what other options I have.

“I have spent a year without senior football and it’s too much.

“I have to play now. I have to prove myself and play.

“It’s a huge difference from playing week-in-week-out and not playing at all.”

Haksabanovic still has four years left on the five-year contract he signed with West Ham last summer.
 