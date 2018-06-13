XRegister
X
06 October 2016

13/06/2018 - 15:01 BST

Leeds United Linked Coach Appointed By Serie A Side

 




Filippo Inzaghi, who has been linked with the vacant head coach role at Leeds United, has taken over as Bologna boss. 

The AC Milan legend recently left his role at Serie B side Venezia following their failure to win promotion to Serie A through the playoffs.




His impressive work at Venezia drew admirers and Inzaghi was linked with being a contender for the Leeds job, which is currently vacant.

But as the Whites close in on Marcelo Bielsa, Inzaghi has taken over at Serie A outfit Bologna.
 


Bologna said in a statement: "Bologna FC 1909 reports that it has entrusted the technical guidance of the first team to Filippo Inzaghi, who has signed a contract until 30th June 2020."

Inzaghi will look to get to work to make sure that Bologna can enjoy a better next season than the campaign they signed off on this year.

Bologna finished in 15th spot in Serie A, just four points above the drop zone as they shipped a poor 52 goals in 38 games.

Inzaghi led Venezia to a finish of fifth in Serie B last term, losing out in the promotion playoffs to Palermo, 2-1 on aggregate.
 