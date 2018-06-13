Leeds United Linked Coach Appointed By Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Filippo Inzaghi, who has been linked with the vacant head coach role at Leeds United, has taken over as Bologna boss.



The AC Milan legend recently left his role at Serie B side Venezia following their failure to win promotion to Serie A through the playoffs.











His impressive work at Venezia drew admirers and Inzaghi was linked with being a contender for the Leeds job, which is currently vacant.



But as the Whites close in on Marcelo Bielsa, Inzaghi has taken over at Serie A outfit Bologna.





Bologna said in a statement: "Bologna FC 1909 reports that it has entrusted the technical guidance of the first team to Filippo Inzaghi, who has signed a contract until 30th June 2020."