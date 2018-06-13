XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 21:13 BST

Leeds United Yet To Agree To Marcelo Bielsa’s Contract Changes

 




Leeds United are yet to formally accept changes made on a proposed contract by Marcelo Bielsa and his representatives, meaning the ball is in the Whites' court. 

The Yorkshire giants have been locked in talks with Bielsa over him taking over as head coach and have looked to be moving towards getting their man.




But while Bielsa is happy with the financial package on offer, he has made a number of amendments to he proposed contract which he wants Leeds to agree to.

While Leeds expected Bielsa to make changes to the proposed contract, they have not yet formally accepted them, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Now the question is whether the Whites will agree to the changes that Bielsa has made.

Leeds are keen to appoint a new head coach quickly as they hold off making signings until the new man is in the dugout.

The Whites have targeted a number of players, including free agent striker Abel Hernandez and Derby County hitman Matej Vydra.

They have also been linked with Matias Almeyda and Steve Bruce as alternatives if their bid to appoint Bielsa collapses.
 