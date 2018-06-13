Leeds United Yet To Agree To Marcelo Bielsa’s Contract Changes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are yet to formally accept changes made on a proposed contract by Marcelo Bielsa and his representatives, meaning the ball is in the Whites' court.



The Yorkshire giants have been locked in talks with Bielsa over him taking over as head coach and have looked to be moving towards getting their man.











But while Bielsa is happy with the financial package on offer, he has made a number of amendments to he proposed contract which he wants Leeds to agree to.



While Leeds expected Bielsa to make changes to the proposed contract, they have not yet formally accepted them, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Now the question is whether the Whites will agree to the changes that Bielsa has made.