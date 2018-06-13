Napoli Kick Off Push To Sign Tottenham Star Mousa Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have opened initial talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of midfielder Mousa Dembele, who is also a target for Inter and Juventus.



Carlo Ancelotti reportedly held talks with super-agent Kia Joorabchian last month to discuss the possibility of taking the Belgian midfielder to Italy in the ongoing window.











Since then, more Italian clubs have joined the transfer melee for Dembele with both Inter and Juventus showing concrete interest in taking him away from Tottenham.



Napoli are finally moving to firm up their interest in the Belgian midfielder and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have been in touch with Tottenham this summer.





The Serie A giants are keen to get their hands on the 30-year-old midfielder and are in talks with Tottenham to understand the margins of a proposed deal for Dembele.

The midfielder, who has refused to sign an extension to a contract that expires at the end of next season, has been generating serious interest from Italy this summer.



His agent is set to arrive in Italy soon to hold talks with interested in clubs and it seems he could be destined for a visit to Naples in the coming days.



Dembele is only expected to take a call on his Tottenham future after the end of the World Cup next month.

