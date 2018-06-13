XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2018 - 10:27 BST

Napoli Kick Off Push To Sign Tottenham Star Mousa Dembele

 




Napoli have opened initial talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of midfielder Mousa Dembele, who is also a target for Inter  and Juventus.

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly held talks with super-agent Kia Joorabchian last month to discuss the possibility of taking the Belgian midfielder to Italy in the ongoing window.




Since then, more Italian clubs have joined the transfer melee for Dembele with both Inter and Juventus showing concrete interest in taking him away from Tottenham.

Napoli are finally moving to firm up their interest in the Belgian midfielder and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have been in touch with Tottenham this summer.
 


The Serie A giants are keen to get their hands on the 30-year-old midfielder and are in talks with Tottenham to understand the margins of a proposed deal for Dembele.  

The midfielder, who has refused to sign an extension to a contract that expires at the end of next season, has been generating serious interest from Italy this summer.

His agent is set to arrive in Italy soon to hold talks with interested in clubs and it seems he could be destined for a visit to Naples in the coming days.

Dembele is only expected to take a call on his Tottenham future after the end of the World Cup next month.
 