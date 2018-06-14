Agent Of Chelsea Target Locked In Meeting With Juventus Hierarchy

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea defensive target Daniele Rugani is currently locked in talks with Juventus in a hotel in Milan.



The 23-year-old defender’s future at Juventus has come under the scanner after it emerged that Chelsea are interested in taking him to England during the summer window.











Considered one of the best young defenders in Italy, Rugani is expected to be in the long term plans of Juventus, but Chelsea are keen to try their luck in order to sign him.



Chelsea are said to have already touched base with the player’s representatives over a proposed transfer and his agent has gone to work to test Juventus’ resolve.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, his agent is currently involved in a meeting over his client’s future with the Juventus hierarchy in Milan’s Palazzo Parigi hotel.



He is presumably discussing the interest in the 23-year-old defender and is expected to discuss the interest from Chelsea with the Italian champions.



It remains to be seen whether Juventus are receptive to offers for Rugani and allow his agent to go and talk with prospective suitors in the coming days and weeks.



The defender has a contract until 2021 with the Bianconeri.

