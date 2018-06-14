XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 16:11 BST

Celtic Closing In On Odsonne Edouard After Agreeing Fee

 




Scottish giants Celtic have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain to sign striker Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal, according to STV.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at the Scottish club, featuring in a total of 19 league games, scoring six goals and setting up two for his team-mates.




The player though has returned to his parent club after his loan with the Bhoys expired and negotiations have since been ongoing to take him back to Scotland on a permanent deal.

However, the deal is nearing its conclusion now and once done it is expected to be a record fee that the Scottish champions will be paying.
 


Edouard has made clear that he wishes to return to Scotland to play his football, but said after the league win that it was not up to him to decide his future.


"I love this club, I really love this club.

"If the decision was up to me I'd like to stay but I can only do so much", Edouard said.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has also been keen on adding the player to his ranks in the summer.
 