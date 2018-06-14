I’m Looking To Sort This Area Out First – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has identified the defensive area of the squad as his primary concern and wants to work on that first.



The former England captain, who took over the Rangers job from 1st June, is of the opinion that it is time to stop talking and get down to work.











Gerrard is a big name in the world of football and has already played his part in attracting new signings to Ibrox as he looks to take the Gers to the next level.



The 38-year-old stated that he has been getting used to the people and the environment at Rangers and trying to give the team a new look, starting with the defence.





Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: “[I am] getting used to the environment and the people within it.



“I do not want to say too much. It is time to get to work now.



“We are trying to make some changes and trying to make the team and the squad a lot stronger.



“Obviously, the defensive area is what we are looking to sort out first.”



Rangers, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, trailing champions Celtic by 12 points, will look to close the gap under Gerrard next season.



