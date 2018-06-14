Maurizio Sarri Driving Chelsea’s Transfer Targets With Juventus Defender In Blues’ Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has emerged as a target for Chelsea as they look to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.



The former Napoli coach is said to have agreed terms on a three-year contract with the Chelsea and the Blues are expected to appoint him as their new manager this summer.











They are yet to terminate the contract of Antonio Conte, with whom they are looking to agree a payoff, but it seems Sarri is already driving Chelsea’s transfer business for the current window.



Chelsea are already interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic and it has been claimed that the club are also looking to bring in a player who played under Sarri previously.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Chelsea are considering signing Juventus’ 23-year-old defender Rugani during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Considered one of the best young Italian centre-backs, Rugani played under Sarri at Empoli and Juventus see him as the backbone of their defensive line for years to come.



Arsenal have also been interested in signing Rugani, but Juventus have shown little indication that they are ready to let the player leave.



The centre-back has a contract until 2021 with the Italian champions.

