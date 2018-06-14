Nice And Easy – Manchester City Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City will begin their title defence at the Emirates Stadium after the Premier League announced their fixtures for the 2018/19 season.



Pep Guardiola's men will face Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League before on taking on relatively easier teams in the initial phase of the league.











A trip to Liverpool in early October will be followed by a visit to the new Spurs stadium later that month. Manchester United come calling mid-November in the first Manchester derby of the season. Manchester City fans though are not too happy about travelling on the opening as well as closing day of the season.



Why do we have to play every first game away and last game away. So frustrating — Illusionist 🎩 (@sauceprinz) June 14, 2018



Leicester City will host the champions on Boxing Day before Southampton get the honours to do the same in Manchester City's final game of the year.

Last game of the season away again. Trophy presentation at home to Leicester then 😉 — Chris Holme (@chrisholme1983) June 14, 2018



Manchester City's first game of the new year will see Jurgen Klopp's men visiting the Etihad with the previous year's fixtures being one of the highlights of the season gone by.



Well balanced! We dont face tough back to back challenge till Feb and even in Feb, both the games are at home. — Akshar | اكشار (@akshaaaaar) June 14, 2018

February will start on a tougher note with back to back home games against Arsenal and Chelsea before a trip to Old Trafford in March.



The defending champions will close out the season with fairly easier games with only the home game against Spurs late April of note before they end the season away at Brighton.



10 NOVEMBER DERBY, ON MY BIRTHDAY! — Reso (@KingVeroXz) June 14, 2018