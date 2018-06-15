Chelsea Legend In Line To Become Maurizio Sarri’s Assistant At Stamford Bridge

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola could be appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s assistant at Stamford Bridge as the Blues close in on the former Napoli boss.



Antonio Conte’s time at Chelsea has entered its finale as the Blues look to get the deal over the line to appoint Sarri as their new manager in the coming days.











Sarri has already agreed a two-year deal with an option of extending it by one more year and Chelsea are confident of working out a deal with Napoli to release him from his contract the San Paolo.



The former banker is expected to take charge of the club before the players return for pre-season training next month and a familiar figure from Chelsea’s past could be part of his backroom staff.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea legend Zola could be appointed as Sarri’s number two at Stamford Bridge as he prepares to returning to coaching this summer.



The former forward has worked in England with Watford and Birmingham City and is in line to return coaching as Sarri’s assistant at Chelsea this summer.



He has been out of work since he was sacked by Birmingham City last year.



The former Italy international had a six-year spell at Chelsea, where he scored 69 goals in 284 appearances for the club.

