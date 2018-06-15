XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 13:40 BST

Chelsea Legend In Line To Become Maurizio Sarri’s Assistant At Stamford Bridge

 




Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola could be appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s assistant at Stamford Bridge as the Blues close in on the former Napoli boss.

Antonio Conte’s time at Chelsea has entered its finale as the Blues look to get the deal over the line to appoint Sarri as their new manager in the coming days.




Sarri has already agreed a two-year deal with an option of extending it by one more year and Chelsea are confident of working out a deal with Napoli to release him from his contract the San Paolo.

The former banker is expected to take charge of the club before the players return for pre-season training next month and a familiar figure from Chelsea’s past could be part of his backroom staff.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea legend Zola could be appointed as Sarri’s number two at Stamford Bridge as he prepares to returning to coaching this summer.

The former forward has worked in England with Watford and Birmingham City and is in line to return coaching as Sarri’s assistant at Chelsea this summer.


He has been out of work since he was sacked by Birmingham City last year.

The former Italy international had a six-year spell at Chelsea, where he scored 69 goals in 284 appearances for the club.
 