Chelsea Plotting Gentleman’s Agreement With Napoli To Unlock Maurizio Sarri Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are plotting to enter into a gentleman’s agreement with Napoli in order to sign Maurizio Sarri as their new manager this summer.



Napoli sacked Sarri last month and appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new coach, but the former’s contract with the Serie A giants is still valid.











Chelsea have been in talks with Sarri to replace Antonio Conte, who is set to leave the Blues, and a contract has already been agreed between the Premier League club and the former Napoli boss.



But the Blues have been unwilling to pay Sarri’s €8m buy-out clause and it seems they are prepared to sit down with Napoli to work out an agreement in the coming days.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the two clubs are set to work out a gentleman’s agreement that will extend to their operation in the summer transfer window.



Chelsea are prepared to pay a minor compensation fee to Napoli for Sarri and there will be an agreement between two that will make sure if they made a move for each other’s players, there needs to be consent from both.



With Sarri expected to target Napoli players such as Elseid Hysaj, who has a release clause, the Serie A giants are keen to make sure they don’t lose any of them without their consent.



Napoli remain keen to hold on to Hysaj and others such as Raul Albiol and Piotr Zielinski, who are also on Chelsea’s radar.

