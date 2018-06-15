Get Him – Carlo Ancelotti Requests Signing of Arsenal and Chelsea Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have stepped up their efforts to sign Arsenal and Chelsea midfield target Jean-Michael Seri on the request of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.



The midfielder came close to leaving Nice for Barcelona last summer before the Catalan giants decided to back out of a move to sign the Ivory Coast international.











He has a year left on his current contract with Nice and the player is determined to find his way out of the club, with a few sides in Europe keen on taking him on board.



He has been regularly linked with a move to England and Seri features on the shortlist of targets for both Arsenal and Chelsea, but it seems he could end up switching to Italy.





Roma sporting director Monchi recently met with his agent, but according to French daily the Nice-Matin, Napoli are leading the chase to land the Ivorian midfielder this summer.



It recently emerged that his representatives have been in talks with Napoli over a proposed move and the Serie A giants have pressed the accelerator to land the midfielder.



Ancelotti has identified him as his top midfield target and the club are putting in the groundwork to get him on board this summer.



Seri has been receptive to offers to England, but for the moment a move to Italy seems likely.

