Carpi Further Prepare For Life Without Leeds United Linked Jerry Mbakogu

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie B side Carpi are looking to further strengthen their attacking line-up with the addition of Cagliari striker Federico Melchiorri from Cagliari and Dennis van der Heijden from Almere City as they prepare for life without Leeds United target Jerry Mbakogu.



25-year-old Mbakogu has been linked with a move to Elland Road with the Whites having the option to sign the player for a fee in the region of £3m, which they must activate by the end of this month.











Carpi, on their part, have remained resigned to the fact that they are going to lose the player, who played an important role in Serie B last season.



As a result they have turned their attention elsewhere, with strengthening their attacking line-up remaining their primary aim.





Melchiorri spent the second half of last season on loan at the Italian club, scoring seven goals in 20 Serie B games, and now Carpi want him on a permanent basis.



Another player that has been linked with a move is Dutch striker Van der Heijden.



Carpi are closing in on signing the Dutchman from Almere City.



Van der Heijden, who can play out wide or through the middle, has long been in Carpi's sights.



The Italian club have continued to assume Mbakogu will be Leeds bound, with president Claudio Calioumi saying on a "cataclysmic event" could stop the deal going through.

