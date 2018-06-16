Newcastle United Follow Leicester City, Slap In Bid For Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League outfit Newcastle United have slapped in a bid for Juventus midfielder and Leicester City target Stefano Sturaro.



The midfielder was a bit part player at Juventus last season and the club are prepared to listen to offers for him in the ongoing summer transfer window.











Newcastle have long held an interest in the Italian midfielder, but Leicester are the ones who made the first move for the player by tabling a bid with the Bianconeri.



The Foxes recently tabled a bid worth €13m and it seems Newcastle have now got their act to together and put in an offer for the Juventus midfield schemer.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Magpies have offered a similar amount to Juventus as Leicester did for Sturaro in order to take him to England this summer.



But in the same vein, the north east giants are likely to fail with the offer as Juventus are believed to be asking for a fee of around €20m for the 25-year-old midfielder.



And there is more interest in the player this summer as Valencia, Real Betis, Sevilla and Wolfsburg are also considering entering the transfer melee for Sturaro.



His agent recently indicated that Juventus are unlikely to sell Sturaro if their financial demands are not met.

