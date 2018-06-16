This Is Why Spain Trip Is So Important – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes that his squad's training camp in Spain is going to be an opportunity for the players not only to regain their fitness, but also to gel with the new staff.



After spending a few days with his players at the Hummel Training Centre, the Gers boss and his men are set to fly out to Spain on Sunday for their pre-season training camp, spending ten days there.











The Liverpool legend stressed the importance of the camp, which he believes will not only benefit the players as they come to know their managerial staff, but will also allow the staff to gel.



While the head of academy goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart has stayed, most of the staff are new and Gerrard believes that the trip to Spain will be helpful in welcoming all of them.





“There has been a lot of change. A brand new staff have come in, although obviously Colin Stewart remains and he joins us and we are looking forward to welcoming him as part of the staff", Gerrard told his club's official channel.



“The key to Spain is obviously fitness and we keep everyone healthy, we push them and we give them the right level of training and the right volume every single day to push the fitness levels.



“But, more importantly, it is to live together and for the players to get used to the staff and the staff to get used to the players and we start this team bonding and the camaraderie and we get the squad in a good place."

The Scottish giants are scheduled to face Bury in their opening pre-season friendly fixture on 6th July, as Gerrard ramps up the side's preparations.

