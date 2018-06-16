West Ham Could Seal Felipe Anderson Arrival On Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United could finalise the signing of attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio on Tuesday.



The Hammers have been locked in talks to sign Anderson from the Serie A side, but have been struggling to reach an agreement and have already had two offers for the Brazilian rejected.











Manuel Pellegrini wants Anderson at the London Stadium, the player is ready to move and Lazio are prepared to sell for the right price.



West Ham look to be making progress as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they could finalise Anderson's arrival on Tuesday.





And in a further sign that they are confident Anderson will be on his way, Lazio have already started to look for a replacement.



Anderson, 25, joined Lazio from Brazilian giants Santos in 2013.



The attacking midfielder made a total of 32 appearances for Lazio last season, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists.



Anderson has been capped once by Brazil.

