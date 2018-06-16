XRegister
06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2018 - 12:16 BST

West Ham Making Progress In Felipe Anderson Talks

 




West Ham are closing in on a move for Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson as they get close to reaching an agreement with Lazio.

The 25-year-old has been on West Ham’s radar this summer and they have been in talks with Lazio over reaching an agreement over his proposed transfer.




West Ham have failed with two bids for the player as Lazio are determined to receive around €40m before they agree to sell the winger in the ongoing window.

The Hammers are not willing to match that figure, but it has been claimed that they are prepared to get as close to Lazio’s asking price as possible this summer.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, an agreement between the two clubs could be brokered in the coming days for an eventual fee of around €38m.

West Ham are ready to offer an initial fee of €35m and promise another €3m in terms of performance-based bonuses to take Anderson to the Olympic Stadium this summer.


And it has been claimed that a deal could be agreed soon and Anderson is getting ever closer to completing a move to England with the Hammers.

The winger has been one of the names on the top of West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini’s shortlist of targets.
 