X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/06/2018 - 15:14 BST

Liverpool and Wolves’ Chances of Landing Serie A Teen Star Suffer Blow

 




Liverpool and Wolves target Andrea Pinamonti has decided he would prefer to remain within Italy if he leaves Inter this summer.

The highly rated young striker is on the chopping block at the San Siro as Inter eye balancing the books ahead of the end of the month.




Inter have made Pinamonti available for the right price, but are keen to insert a buy-back clause in any agreement to sell him as they seek to stay in control of the 19-year-old's career.

Premier League pair Liverpool and Wolves have been linked with wanting the hitman.
 


But, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Pinamonti's clear preference is to stay within Italy.

A number of Serie A sides have been linked with the striker, but it remains to be seen if they can do a deal.


Pinamonti has not completely taken the idea of moving abroad off the table, but wants to stay in Italy if possible.

The teenager is also looking for a club at which he can clock up regular minutes on the pitch to aid his development.

While Pinamonti is not demanding guaranteed first team football, he wants to have a realistic chance of playing at whichever club he joins.

Super agent Mino Raiola is now handling Pinamonti's affairs.
 