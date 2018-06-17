XRegister
06 October 2016

17/06/2018 - 15:44 BST

Middlesbrough Confident of Beating Brighton and Wolves To Paddy McNair

 




Middlesbrough believe they can see off interest from Brighton and Wolves to land Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair, according to the Northern Echo.

McNair is a wanted man following Sunderland's relegation from the Championship and though Black Cats boss Jack Ross would like to keep him, the club realise they could be fighting a losing battle.




Sunderland have already rejected two offers from Brighton for McNair, but Middlesbrough recently slapped a £5m proposal on the table.

Wolves are also showing interest in McNair, however, Boro believe they can win the race.
 


The Championship side are putting in the legwork on the deal and feel they can make sure they land McNair.

Boro boss Tony Pulis wants McNair at the club, having been impressed with his late form in the Championship last season.


Brighton are tipped to soon come forward with a new offer, while Wolves could also firm up their interest in McNair.

Sunderland signed McNair in 2016 from Manchester United.
 