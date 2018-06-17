XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/06/2018 - 14:07 BST

Serie A Side Play Ace Card To Win Race For Leeds United Target

 




Bologna are rapidly closing in on signing Venezia midfielder Leo Stulac, who has been linked with Leeds United and Genoa.

Stulac caught the eye with his performances for Venezia in Serie A last term as the club put in a strong promotion tilt and reached the playoffs.




Genoa felt in a strong position to attract him due to the presence of general manager Giorgio Perinetti, who took him to Venezia from his native Slovenia two years ago.

Leeds then also started to show interest, but the duo are set to be beaten to the punch by Bologna.
 


Bologna recently appointed AC Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi as their new coach; Inzaghi was in charge of Venezia last season.

And now, powered by the Inzaghi factor, Bologna are closing in on signing Stulac, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.


Inzaghi is also raiding Venezia for a second player in the shape of defender Marco Pinato.

The former AC Milan youngster impressed Inzaghi at Venezia last term and is now due to make the step up to Serie A.
 