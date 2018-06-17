XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/06/2018 - 14:44 BST

Waste of Time – Roma Legend Tells Club Not To Sign Everton and Liverpool Target

 




Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has warned the Giallorossi against signing Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with Everton and Liverpool this summer, from Ajax.

The Serie A side have been showing interest in Ziyech and have been in talks with Ajax to explore a potential deal.




Roma have already snapped up Justin Kluivert from Ajax and Ziyech has been tipped to take the same road after the World Cup, where he is in action for Morocco.

But Pruzzo does not feel Ziyech is consistent enough and says Roma would be wasting their time in signing the attacking midfielder.
 


The 63-year-old said on Italian radio station Radio Radio: "I would not waste my time on Ziyech.

"I love his game, but it goes in fits and starts."


Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is claimed to see Ziyech as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, while new Everton director of football Marcel Brands is well aware of the Moroccan's exploits in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

Ziyech, wearing the number 7 shirt, played for all 90 minutes of Morocco's 1-0 World Cup defeat against Iran on Friday.
 