XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2018 - 16:53 BST

Arsenal To Confirm Bernd Leno Signing On Tuesday

 




Arsenal will confirm the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno on Tuesday.

The Gunners have been chasing a new custodian and quickly settled on swooping for Bayer Leverkusen's Leno.




They have faced competition for his signature from Italian giants Napoli, who can offer Champions League football for next season.

But Arsenal's pulling power means they have won the race for the goalkeeper and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, they will confirm his signing on Tuesday.
 


Leno will be expected to compete with Petr Cech for the number 1 shirt at the Emirates Stadium.

Leverkusen signed a replacement for the goalkeeper earlier this summer in anticipation of his departure.


The custodian has a release clause set at €28m in his contract, but it is unclear whether Arsenal are paying it or have negotiated a fee with Leverkusen.

Leno, 26, joined Leverkusen in 2011 from Stuttgart and has been capped on five occasions by Germany.

He was not picked by Joachim Low for the country's World Cup squad this summer.
 