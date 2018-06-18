Arsenal To Confirm Bernd Leno Signing On Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will confirm the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno on Tuesday.



The Gunners have been chasing a new custodian and quickly settled on swooping for Bayer Leverkusen's Leno.











They have faced competition for his signature from Italian giants Napoli, who can offer Champions League football for next season.



But Arsenal's pulling power means they have won the race for the goalkeeper and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, they will confirm his signing on Tuesday.





Leno will be expected to compete with Petr Cech for the number 1 shirt at the Emirates Stadium.



Leverkusen signed a replacement for the goalkeeper earlier this summer in anticipation of his departure.



The custodian has a release clause set at €28m in his contract, but it is unclear whether Arsenal are paying it or have negotiated a fee with Leverkusen.



Leno, 26, joined Leverkusen in 2011 from Stuttgart and has been capped on five occasions by Germany.



He was not picked by Joachim Low for the country's World Cup squad this summer.

