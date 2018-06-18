Celtic Star Wants Bhoys Flying When Champions League Qualifiers Roll Around

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has urged the Bhoys to make sure they hit the ground running when they line up for their Champions League qualifiers.



Brendan Rodgers' men are now used to Champions League group stage action, but still have to navigate the qualifying rounds to book their spot in the lucrative first proper round of the competition.











The Bhoys will find out who they are to play in the first qualifying round when the draw is made on Tuesday, with trips to Slovakia, Malta, Armenia, Montenegro, Latvia and Estonia possible.



And Brown is keen for Celtic, who have now reported back for pre-season training following a four-week break, to make sure they are ready to hit the ground running.





He told the media at Lennoxtown: "The main thing is that the squad stick together and work hard in pre-season before that first qualifier.



"We have done well in the last two seasons to get into it [the group stage].



"Our aim at this moment is to win every game going into the qualifiers."



Celtic can draw Spartak Trnava, Valletta, Alashkert, Sutjeska, Spartans Jurmala or Flora Tallin in the first qualifying round.



The ties will be played over 10th/11th and 17th/18th of July.

