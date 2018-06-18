Leeds United Legend Dismisses Worries About Marcelo Bielsa Not Speaking English

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is unconcerned by the fact that new Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa can speak no English.



The Argentine has taken the job at Elland Road on a two-year deal and expectations are sky high given his legendary reputation in the game.











However, some have raised concerns over how Bielsa will communicate effectively with the Leeds players given he speaks no English.



The boss will have a translator by his side, but communication with players over detailed tactical instructions could still prove a challenge.





But Gray believes that football is a universal language and Bielsa will pick up English as he goes along as Whites boss.



The Leeds legend told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Football is a universal language.



"As long as he can get stuff across to the players, it doesn’t make any difference.



"I’m sure that as time goes by he will learn words and what he needs to learn to be able to communicate with people and with the press and the players especially and he will probably have somebody interpret him so he can get his messages across", he added.



Leeds slumped from a finish of seventh in the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign to 13th last term, something which cost Paul Heckingbottom, appointed head coach in February, his job.

