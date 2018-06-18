XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2018 - 13:28 BST

Leeds United Legend Dismisses Worries About Marcelo Bielsa Not Speaking English

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is unconcerned by the fact that new Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa can speak no English.

The Argentine has taken the job at Elland Road on a two-year deal and expectations are sky high given his legendary reputation in the game.




However, some have raised concerns over how Bielsa will communicate effectively with the Leeds players given he speaks no English.

The boss will have a translator by his side, but communication with players over detailed tactical instructions could still prove a challenge.
 


But Gray believes that football is a universal language and Bielsa will pick up English as he goes along as Whites boss.

The Leeds legend told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Football is a universal language.


"As long as he can get stuff across to the players, it doesn’t make any difference.

"I’m sure that as time goes by he will learn words and what he needs to learn to be able to communicate with people and with the press and the players especially and he will probably have somebody interpret him so he can get his messages across", he added.

Leeds slumped from a finish of seventh in the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign to 13th last term, something which cost Paul Heckingbottom, appointed head coach in February, his job.
 