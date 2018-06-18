XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

18/06/2018 - 17:42 BST

Leeds United Present Evidence of Marcelo Bielsa Effect

 




Championship side Leeds United have confirmed that their season ticket sales have gone up significantly for the 2018/19 season, with the figure crossing 18,000 already.

The Whites have confirmed the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach, with the Argentine signing a two-year deal with the Championship side.




And the appointment has been greeted with delight, with over 500 tickets sold just over the weekend, as the Bielsa effect swings into action.

The South Stand Upper has now been completely sold out, with limited availability in the South End Lower Section.
 


The ticket sales are expected to surge even further, with the East Stand Upper Wings having good availability, the club have confirmed.

Club legends such as Eddie Gray have predicted high profile signings this summer with the arrival of Bielsa, further adding to the excitement factor.


The Peacocks are considering the possibility of signing former Hull City striker Abel Hernandez, while Bielsa is also known to be a fan of Derby County hitman Matej Vydra.

Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley is also firmly on the club's radar.
 