XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2018 - 14:08 BST

Newcastle United Looking To Make Additions Below First Team Level

 




Newcastle United are not only looking to make signings for the first team this summer.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is working hard on making additions to the squad as he looks for his side to kick on in the Premier League next season.




Beyond first team level, the club will enter an Under-21 side in the Football League Trophy again in the forthcoming campaign.

Competition rules mean only two players over the age of 21 can play.
 


The club are looking to bolster their ranks at Under-23/Under-21 level, according to the Chronicle, though they are also likely to promote several players from their Under-18 group.

Newcastle Under-23s finished tenth in the 12-team Premier League 2 Division 2 last season.


They only won six of their 22 games, scoring 29 goals and conceding 45.

In the Football League Trophy, Newcastle finished third in their group, behind Port Vale and Oldham Athletic, but ahead of Crewe Alexandra.
 