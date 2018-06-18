Newcastle United Looking To Make Additions Below First Team Level

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are not only looking to make signings for the first team this summer.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is working hard on making additions to the squad as he looks for his side to kick on in the Premier League next season.











Beyond first team level, the club will enter an Under-21 side in the Football League Trophy again in the forthcoming campaign.



Competition rules mean only two players over the age of 21 can play.





The club are looking to bolster their ranks at Under-23/Under-21 level, according to the Chronicle, though they are also likely to promote several players from their Under-18 group.



Newcastle Under-23s finished tenth in the 12-team Premier League 2 Division 2 last season.



They only won six of their 22 games, scoring 29 goals and conceding 45.



In the Football League Trophy, Newcastle finished third in their group, behind Port Vale and Oldham Athletic, but ahead of Crewe Alexandra.

