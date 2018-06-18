Roma One Step Closer To Beating West Ham To Javier Pastore

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham could lose out on Javier Pastore after the player's representatives reached an agreement on personal terms with Roma.



The Hammers have been working to take Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and have lodged a bid with the French champions.











PSG are prepared to cash in on Pastore for the right price to balance the books.



But it could be Roma that the Argentine attacking midfielder joins this summer and his preference is towards a return to Italy, where he played for Palermo before joining PSG.





And Roma have taken a big step towards snapping up Pastore as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Giallorossi have agreed personal terms with the player's agents.



Despite the agreement being found, Roma must still thrash out a deal with PSG for Pastore.



West Ham must now work overtime if they are to remain in the race for Pastore, convincing the Argentine that he would be better served by moving to the London Stadium.



Pastore joined PSG from Palermo in 2011.

