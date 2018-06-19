Celtic Legend Gives Bhoys Advice On Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes Celtic should take the money and sell Stuart Armstrong this summer if he is not prepared to commit to a new long term deal.



The 26-year-old midfielder has been a key part of Celtic’s back-to-back treble winning teams but there is only one year left to run on his current contract with the Scottish champions.











The Bhoys have been keen to tie him down to a new long term contract but negotiations with his representatives over fresh terms for Armstrong have stalled.



And there are suggestions that the Scot is generating interest south of the border, with Southampton believed to be keen on taking him to St. Mary’s in the ongoing window.





Sutton remains a fan of the player but admits if the midfielder is not prepared to commit to Celtic, the club should look to cash in on him and move on this summer.



The former Celtic star took to Twitter and wrote: “I like Stuart Armstrong as a player but he didn’t want to commit to Celtic long term last season.



“If he’s not committed the best thing Celtic can do is sell him and move on as soon as possible.”



Armstrong joined Celtic from Dundee United in 2015 and has racked up 144 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists for his team-mates.