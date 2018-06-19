XRegister
06 October 2016

19/06/2018 - 10:22 BST

He Looks Joyless, No Passion, No Heart – Germany Legend Slams Arsenal Star

 




Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has slammed Arsenal star Mesut Ozil for his lack of passion and believes he could retire from international football after the World Cup.

Ozil was one of the many underperformers in the defending champions' defeat to Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup campaign on Sunday.




The Gunner failed to provide any creative impetus to Germany as they continued to look disjointed in attack, but more worryingly for Matthaus, Ozil did not look like someone who wanted to be in the thick of things and played without any joy or passion.

He believes the 29-year-old could bow out of international football after the World Cup as he feels it doesn’t look like Ozil wants to play with any sort of passion for Germany.
 


The Germany legend also believes coach Joachim Low must take a call on Ozil’s place in the team as for too long the attacking midfielder has been indulged without any tangible results.

Matthaus wrote in his column for Germany daily Bild: “While I watch Ozil on the pitch, I often feel that he doesn’t feel comfortable in the Germany colours.

“He doesn’t look free, as if he doesn’t want to play. There is no heart, no joy and no passion.


“I am not excluding his retirement from the national team after the World Cup.

“He is playing without any joy.

“For a year or two, Ozil has played at a level that doesn’t justify Joachim Low’s free pass.”

Ozil has earned 90 caps for Germany since making his debut in 2009.

 