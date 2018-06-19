Lyon Drop Big Hint Tottenham Hotspur Target Tanguy Ndombele Could Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon have made a move for Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou as a replacement for Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Tanguy Ndombele.



Tottenham are interested in taking the 21-year-old midfielder to England this summer and have been in talks with the Ligue 1 giants to understand the margins of a proposed deal.











Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified Ndombele as key target and the north London club are laying down the groundwork for a possible transfer move for the midfielder.



Lyon are aware that they could find it hard to hold on to the Frenchman due to interest from England and it has been claimed they have made already made a move to bring in a replacement.





Les Gones are interested in Strasbourg midfielder Aholou and according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, they have tabled a bid for the 24-year-old midfielder this summer.



It is unclear how much money Lyon have offer for the player at the moment, but it has been claimed Strasbourg value Aholou at around €15m.



It remains to be seen whether Tottenham manage to agree a deal with Lyon for Ndombele, but for the moment it seems the Ligue 1 giants are expecting him to leave as replacement has already been lined up.

